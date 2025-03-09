Aerospace sector to witness unprecedented growth in times to come: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday asserted that the aerospace sector is going to witness an unprecedented growth in times to come and it will be pivotal in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA Government’s vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

“The sector is going to play a crucial role in deciding technological advancements, national security, and economic growth. In addition, it will be central in achieving milestones such as satellite launching, inter-planetary missions and commercial space services,” he said.

Mr Singh was visiting the Institute of Aerospace Medicine (IAM) of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in Bengaluru, Karnataka. He is the first defence minister to visit the institute. He was briefed about the unique role of IAM in pilot training, their medical evaluation and aeromedical research.

In his address, he highlighted the growing need for expertise in aerospace medicine in view of the continuous increase in air and space traffic. “From the defence perspective, space has emerged as a major domain in warfare. We have taken a step forward in this direction and mastered the most-advanced technologies such as anti-satellite. India has also become the fastest growing aviation market in the world. As we are touching new heights in space, we need to explore more possibilities in aerospace medicine. There is a need for increased R&D as research in any high-end complex technology provides benefits to many fields,” the minister said.

Mr Singh underscored the importance of aerospace medicine, terming it as critical for dealing with challenges such as micro-gravity, radiation, and isolation faced by a human being in space, while also addressing physical and mental changes. “Whether it is an issue related to neurons, bone loss or mental problems, it is the responsibility of aerospace and space medicine to tackle these challenges. The field must prepare itself for bigger responsibilities in the future,” he said.

He commended IAM’s contribution towards achieving self-reliance in the aerospace sector. “Apart from aerospace medicine, IAM provides aero-medical consultancy in various aspects of crew module design and development. Its contribution in cockpit design is noteworthy. The institute has contributed significantly in the design and development of Advanced Light Helicopter, Light Utility Helicopter, Light Combat Helicopter and Light Combat Aircraft Tejas. It is also providing advice in the design and development of the country’s most-modern Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft,” he said.