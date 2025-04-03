UPSC NDA NA Admit Card released; Here’s the direct download link

UPSC NDA NA Admit Card released: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the NDA Admit Card 2025 on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Examination (I) 2025, scheduled for April 13, 2025, can now download their admit cards from upsc.gov.in.

Registrations for UPSC NDA NA (I) examinations 2025 was conducted from December 11, 2024 to January 1, 2025. Only unmarried male/female candidates born not earlier than July 2, 2006 and not later than July 1, 2009 were eligible to apply for the NDA & NA exam.

Through this recruitment exam, UPSC aims to fill a total of 406 NDA NA vacancies.

UPSC NDA Admit Card 2025: Step-by-step guide to download

1. Visit the official UPSC website – upsc.gov.in

2. Click on the link for “e-Admit Card: NDA & NA (I) 2025”

3. Enter your registration ID/roll number and date of birth

4. Submit and download the admit card

Direct link to download UPSC NDA NA 1 Admit Card 2025

UPSC NDA Exam guidelines

Candidates must bring their admit card along with a valid photo ID (as mentioned on the admit card) to enter the examination hall. It is recommended to arrive at the exam center at least 30 minutes before the exam starts.

NDA 2025 selection process

The selection is conducted in two stages — NDA written exam and SSB interview. The final result will be prepared based on the candidate’s overall performance in both stages.

NDA 2025 exam syllabus

The NDA exam covers the following subjects:

• Mathematics

• English

• Physics

• Chemistry

• General Science

• History

• Geography

• Current Events

For more details and updates, visit the official UPSC website.