Narendra Modi most successful PM, says Ambani; Showcases 5 commitments for Gujarat

Business tycoon and chief of Reliance Industries Limited Mukesh Ambani on Wednesday said Reliance will always remain a Gujarati company, and heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he is the most successful Prime Minister of India ever.

He highlighted that one-third of his company’s 150 billion dollar investments in India took place in Gujarat.

Speaking at the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat summit, Ambani said, “I have come from the city of the Gateway of India to the gateway of modern India’s growth – Gujarat. I am a proud Gujarati…When foreigners think of a new India, they think of a new Gujarat.”

“How did this transformation happen? Because of one leader, who has emerged as the greatest global leader of our times – PM Modi, the most successful PM in India’s history,” he further said.

At the summit, Mukesh Ambani outlined the company’s five key commitments aimed at propelling Gujarat to global leadership.

He announced the initiation of the Dhirubhai Ambani Green Complex in Jamnagar, with plans to commission the green complex in the latter half of 2024.

“This will generate a large number of green jobs and enable production of green products and materials and will make Gujarat a leading exporter of Green Products,” he said.

Second, he highlighted the commitment of Reliance Jio’s fastest rollout of 5G infrastructure.

This will make Gujarat a Global Leader in Digital Data Platforms and AI Adoption. The 5G-enabled AI revolution will make Gujarat’s economy more productive, more efficient and more globally competitive,” Ambani said.

Third, Reliance’s Retail will further accelerate its mission to bring quality products to consumers and simultaneously empower lakhs of kisans and small merchants.

The fourth and fifth commitments included making Gujarat a pioneer in new materials and circular economy and developing infrastructure for improving education and sports.

Ambani expressed optimism about the innovation potential, stating, “In today’s India, it is the best time for youngsters to innovate and provide ease of earning. No power can stop India from becoming a USD 35 trillion economy by 2047.

He said no power on earth can stop India from becoming a 35 trillion-dollar economy, and Gujarat’s economy will be 3 trillion dollars.

“Today, and in today’s India is the best time for young people to enter the economy to innovate and to provide ease of living and ease of earning to hundreds of millions of people. The coming generations will indeed be thankful to Prime Minister Modi for being both a nationalist and an internationalist. You have laid a solid foundation for ‘Vikasit Bharat’ – India as a fully Developed Nation in Amrit Kaal,” Ambani said, praising PM Modi’s efforts.