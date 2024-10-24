Naidu to invite PM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said they will invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the state to lay the foundation stone for the Visakhapatnam Railway Zone which was one of the key demands of the state following bifurcation. He addressed a media conference digitally following the announcement of railway projects for Amaravati, the state’s upcoming capital city. He also urged the Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to complete the projects within three years and assured that the state government will completely cooperate with the railways for procurement of land for the projects.

Thanking the PM for sanctioning the railway line to Amaravati, Naidu said with this Amaravati will be connected to all other state capitals in the country. He urged Mr Vaishnaw to construct an iconic railway bridge across river Krishna at Amaravati. “Construction of a railway bridge will go a long way in making Amaravati one of the best cities in the country. It is a new capital and it is shaping very well… I really appreciate the Central government, particularly Narendra Modiji. In a very short time, you were able to take it to the Cabinet. The Cabinet also sanctioned immediately,” said he.

Mr Naidu added that projects worth nearly Rs70,000cr were going on. He also added that Visakhapatnam Railway zone was a long pending issue but they were able to finally sort it out. Naidu indicated that with Andhra Pradesh facing financial difficulties, the state government will discuss the issue of matching grants further with the Centre.

