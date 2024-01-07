Nadda’s Jammu visit cancelled due to inclement weather

Inclement weather and poor visibility hindered the landing of BJP president JP Nadda’s aircraft here on Sunday, leaving a large number of party workers disappointed.

Many BJP supporters had gathered at the airport to welcome Nadda while many others had assembled at the renowned Raghunath Temple here where the BJP president was scheduled to pay obeisance to the deity before heading to the party office.

J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina confirmed the cancellation of Nadda’s visit after the BJP chief’s flight failed to land at the Jammu airport due to poor visibility.

Nadda was scheduled to visit Jammu on a daylong tour to preside over an extended core group meeting of the BJP workers to discuss the party’s strategy for the coming Lok Sabha elections besides taking up other important issues.

In the prevailing circumstances, Raina said that Nadda would now hold a meeting with senior party members virtually. Raina also visited the Raghunath temple to inform the workers about the cancellation of Nadda’s visit.

This is the second VVIP visit to Jammu that was cancelled in the past three days due to poor visibility caused due to fog. Earlier on 4 January, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar had to skip his visit here after his aircraft failed to land because of adverse weather conditions and low visibility.

Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to arrive here on 9 January on a daylong visit to take stock of the security scenario in the border districts of Rajouri and Poonch.