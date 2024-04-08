In fresh attack over manifesto, JP Nadda accuses Congress of indulging in appeasement politics

In a fresh attack over Lok Sabha polls manifesto of the Congress, BJP national president JP Nadda on Monday accused the grand old party of indulging in appeasement politics.

“Looking at the Congress manifesto, it is not clear whether it is the manifesto of the Congress or the Muslim League! Congress will have to give clarification on what it has said about appeasement and reservation in its manifesto,” Nadda said.

He further said that the people of the country have time and again rejected the Congress, but still they are not refraining from their appeasement politics.

Earlier last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the grand old party over its manifesto, saying it reflects the ideology of the Muslim League.

“Every page reeks of breaking India into pieces. The Congress manifesto reflects the same thinking that was prevalent in the Muslim League during the freedom movement,” Modi said during an election rally in UP’s Saharanpur.

“It completely bears the imprint of the Muslim League and whatever is remaining is completely dominated by the Leftists,” Modi added.

Reacting to the prime minister’s criticism, the Congress said that Modi was scared over the prospect of the BJP struggling to cross the 180-seat mark in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, therefore, resorting to the “same cliched Hindu-Muslim script”.

The party further claimed that it was BJP ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee, who made an agreement with Jinnah’s Muslim League and not the Congress party.

“Syama Prasad Mukherjee made an agreement with Jinnah’s Muslim League. Congress had never made an agreement…Lal Krishna Advani and Jaswant Singh went to Pakistan and praised Jinnah…No Congress leader did so…,” Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said.