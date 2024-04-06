Nadda, 5 others take oath as RS members

BJP national president JP Nadda and five others on Saturday took oath as members of the Rajya Sabha in the Parliament House.

“Vice-President of India & Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar administered oath to Shri Jagat Prakash Narayan Lal Nadda ji as the elected Member of Rajya Sabha in Parliament House today,” office of the Vice-President said in a post on X.

In the post, the office of the Vice-President also shared pictures of the members taking oath.

Advertisement

Five others who also took oath as members of the Rajya Sabha today are Ashokrao Shankarrao Chavan, Chunnilal Garasiya, Anil Kumar Yadav Mandadi, Sushmita Dev and Mohammad Nadimul Haque.

“Vice-President of India & Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar administered oath to the elected Members of Rajya Sabha in Parliament House today- Shri Ashokrao Shankarrao Chavan ji, Shri Chunnilal Garasiya ji, Shri Anil Kumar Yadav Mandadi ji, Ms. Sushmita Dev ji and Shri Mohammad Nadimul Haque ji,” office of the Vice-President said in another post on X.