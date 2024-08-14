MP to celebrate ‘National Space Day’ on August 21 & 22: CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav has announced that ‘National Space Day’ will be celebrated on August 21 and 22 and that all universities, colleges, and schools in the state will host events to mark the occasion.

Dr Yadav said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has designated this observance to mark India’s historic lunar landing on August 23. The celebrations will include lectures, seminars, exhibitions, science quizzes, model making, painting, expert talks, and film screenings centred on space science.

Dr Yadav said that a hackathon focused on space science will be organised by the Madhya Pradesh Council of Science and Technology, Bhopal, and IIT Indore for university and college students on the occasion of National Space Day. The winners of the hackathon will be rewarded and supported to further their innovations.

Registrations for the hackathon will begin on August 18 on the websites of IIT Indore and the Madhya Pradesh Council of Science and Technology.

The CM said that a scientist-student interaction programme on the subject of space will be organised in one university or college selected by the Higher Education Department in each division.

Dr Yadav said that with the success of Chandrayaan-3 last year, which included the landing of the Vikram lander on the lunar surface on 23 August 2023, and the deployment of the Pragyan rover, India became the fourth country to land on the Moon. This achievement also made India the first country to land near the south pole of the Moon. The outcomes of this historic mission will benefit mankind for years to come.