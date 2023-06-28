MP minister Narottam Mishra slams Owaisi for questioning PM Modi’s statement on UCC

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday slammed All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi for raising questions about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s endorsement of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country.

“Owaisi is speaking the language of Congress and British. Owaisi also opposed the law for the upliftment of women. It is a pseudo mentality,” Mishra told reporters here. Notably, the AIMIM chief on Tuesday said, “India’s PM considers India’s diversity and its pluralism a problem. So, he says such things… Maybe India’s Prime Minister doesn’t understand Article 29. Will you strip the country of its pluralism and diversity in the name of UCC?”

He further alleged that when the Prime Minister speaks of UCC, he is referring to Hindu Civil Code.

“When he speaks of UCC, he is speaking of Hindu Civil Code. Now they will treat all Islamic practices as illegal and will protect all Hindu practices under the law. I challenge him – can he abolish Hindu Undivided Family? Go and tell the Sikhs in Punjab about UCC, see what will be the reaction there…”, he added.

Meanwhile, slamming the congress party for giving guarantees, Mishra said, “What to talk about the Congress’s guarantee. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had come (during 2018 state assembly polls) and said to waive off the loan of the farmers but not a single farmer’s loan up to Rs 2.5 lakh was waived off. What kind of guarantee is this?”

Besides, reacting to the allegation on the Youth Congress leaders about taking money, the home minister said, “It is their (Congress) culture, no work is done without money. This is the real face of Congress right from bottom to the top.

That’s why we said Vallabh Bhavan (state secretariat) had become a den of brokerage during the 15 months rule of the Congress party. Even a Congress worker cannot say that he has got the work done without paying.”