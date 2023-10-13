MP: Man beheads sister for living with Muslim man

In a case of honour killing, a man allegedly beheaded his sister in Agar Malwa district of Madhya Pradesh for living with a Muslim man, police said on Friday.

The accused Bagdu Lal (26) has been arrested, they said, adding that a sword used in the crime has been recovered.

According to police, the 24-year-old victim woman had left her husband and was living with the Muslim man in Rajasthan for the past two years.

The crime took place on Thursday when she visited her parents.

Bagdu’s father reported the incident to police. The police reached the spot and found the woman lying dead. Her body was sent for postmortem and later handed over to her family members.