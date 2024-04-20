‘Congress is quite strong in MP’

With Madhya Pradesh witnessing a no-holds – barred campaign for the Lok Sabha polls, Mukesh Nayak, the newly-appointed head of the Congress media cell in the state, is busy invigorating the party. Nayak (67) has been tasked with strengthening the party in the state where its prospects do not seem bright as hordes of Congress workers and leaders have switched sides to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recent past. The Statesman’s Gaurav Chandra spoke to the former three-time MLA from Panna district on his plans to improve the grand old party’s performance in the crucial polls. The Congress had won only one out of 29 seats in the state in the last Lok Sabha polls.

Q: What are the main highlights of the Congress manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls released recently?

A: The Congress manifesto is focused on women, farmers, youth, labourers and equity. It is called ‘nyay patra’ or ‘nyay ka dastavez’ because it ensures justice to all sections of the society. The overall theme of the manifesto is based on ‘work’, ‘wealth’ and ‘welfare’. On the other hand, the BJP is immersed in its own arrogance. Wonder how it is claiming that it will win more than 400 seats.

Q: The Congress is in choppy waters not just in Madhya Pradesh but in many states of the country. At this juncture, the party has entrusted you with a crucial responsibility. Your comments?

A: I am very fortunate that the Congress has shown its belief and trust in me in such trying times. We all know that in good times, many people stand by you, but it is only during challenging conditions that the real strength of an individual and an organization comes out. I am satisfied and happy after doing my bit for the party in this scenario.

Q: What will be your main focus?

A: My priority will be to ensure that the Congress plays an active role in the Opposition in the state. I will try to expose all the shortcomings and lies of the BJP-led state government and convince the electorate about the aspects that have been denied to them by this government.

Q: Many Congress leaders and workers in MP have quit the party and joined the BJP, and this exodus is still continuing. What do you think about that?

A: See, the way the Congress lost the Assembly polls in 2023 was a setback for all of us. It is even more disappointing because we felt that the party was in a position to win the polls, but the results came to the contrary. Because of that, many Congress leaders and workers lost patience. Many are going to the BJP because they have vested interests like businesses. Some are switching sides because they are scared.

Q: How do you plan to counter the situation?

A: We are developing a new generation of Congress leaders and workers in all districts of the state at double the speed than that of the outgoing ones. It is a very promising situation for the Congress. Under the new and young leadership of Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari, an entirely reinvigorated and rejuvenated Congress is being built in the state.

Q: What is your take on the current political situation in the country?

A: Under the BJP rule, the country is going through an era of ‘Ghatiyavaad’. In world history, we have seen political ideologies and policies of ‘Marxvaad’, ‘Samajvaad’, ‘Punjivaad’ and the likes. But under the current BJP regime, India is going through ‘Ghatiyavaad’ due to the dictatorship-like actions, pressuring government organizations and law enforcement agencies, privatizing public institutions, politicizing sports federations, NGOs and autonomous bodies, among others. The BJP has not spared even the judiciary and constitutional entities like the Election Commission. The three pillars of democracy – legislature, executive and judiciary – have already been controlled and now the fourth pillar – media – is also being controlled. Owners of media houses are uneducated ‘Seths’, while the intellectuals and wr iters have been reduced to “bonded workers”.

Q: How do you expect the Congress to perform in Madhya P r ad e sh in th e L ok S abh a polls?

A: There are several seats where we are quite strong. The Congress can definitely win Chhindwara, Mandla, Satna, Balaghat and a few more seats. We will contest the Lok Sabha polls with all our might, will reach out to the people and leave no stone unturned in our efforts to win.