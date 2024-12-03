MP Guv, CM pay homage to Bhopal gas tragedy victims

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav paid homage to the victims of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy on the disaster’s 40th anniversary on Tuesday.

The Governor took part in an all-religion prayer meet at the Central Library Barkatullah building at Bhopal. Religious leaders of various religions recited prayers for the victims of the tragedy, termed to be one of the world’s worst industrial disasters.

The Governor and people present on the occasion observed a two-minute silence on the occasion.

CM Dr Yadav paid homage to the victims and said that he was on a visit to Bhopal when the disaster took place on the intervening night of December 2 and 3 1984. He said he had visited the gas-affected areas of Bhopal and saw the suffering of the victims and also the survivors.

The CM said only someone who has witnessed the gravity of the disaster can understand the real depth of the sorrow and suffering of those afflicted by it.

Dr Yadav prayed for the departed souls and expressed his deep condolences to the surviving family members of those killed in the disaster. He also reiterated the state government’s commitment for continuing all efforts for the well being of the survivors.

According to official figures, about 5,500 people were killed and five lakh injured due to the leak of MIC from the Union Carbide pesticide factory in Bhopal on the intervening night of December 2 and 3, 1984. It is termed to be one of the world’s worst industrial disasters.