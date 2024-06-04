MP gives cent percent result to BJP

Madhya Pradesh gave a stellar result to the BJP amongst all the big states of the country, as the saffron party made a clean sweep of all 29 Lok Sabha seats in MP on Tuesday.

MP is the only big state where the BJP won all the Lok Sabha seats.

New Chief Minister of MP, Dr Mohan Yadav, who surprised everyone by becoming PM Narendra Modi’s choice for MP CM in December 2023, has succeeded in consolidating his position further after such positive results came out from the state.

Dr Yadav has even surpassed his predecessor, longest serving BJP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in terms of winning cent percent Lok Sabha seats in the state.

During Chouhan’s regime, and before that too, the Congress always won at least the one seat of Chhindwara Lok Sabha.

This time, however, the BJP has succeeded in wresting that seat too from Congress Lok Sabha Member Nakul Nath, son of former Chhindwara MP and CM Kamal Nath.

Significantly, Nakul Nath did not even go down fighting and his defeat was not at all a close one.

BJP candidate Vivek Banti Sahu comfortably drubbed Nakul Nath by a margin of more than 1.16 lakh votes.

“The voters have given a befitting reply (to Nath) and this is a victory of the people of Chhindwara,” Sahu commented after winning.

At Indore, BJP candidate Shankar Lalwani received more than 12 lakh votes, and he created history by winning by a gigantic margin of more than 11.75 lakh votes from his nearest rival.

This is highest ever margin of victory in the history of Lok Sabha polls in the country since the first general elections.

Congress candidate from Indore, Akshay Kanti Bamb, had withdrawn his name on the last date of nomination withdrawal, handing a walkover to Lalwani.

The withdrawal of Bamb’s candidature also resulted in another record. The seat voted more than 2.18 lakh votes on the NOTA option, which is the all-time record of highest NOTA votes in the country.

The results from Madhya Pradesh become even more significant in the light of the fact that almost a dozen BJP candidates won by margins of more than four lakh votes.

Former MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan drubbed Congress candidate Pratap Bhanu Sharma by about 8.20 lakh votes.

This is Chouhan’s biggest poll victory margin in his political career.

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia won from Guna by a margin of more than 5.40 lakh votes. This is the biggest victory scored by any member of the Scindia family in Lok Sabha polls.

MP BJP Chief and Khajuraho candidate Vishnu Dutt Sharma scored a win by over five lakh votes.

BJP candidate from Sagar, Lata Vankhede won by around 4.58 lakh votes.

Mandsaur BJP candidate Sudhir Gupta also won by a margin of more than 4.40 lakh votes.

BJP candidate from Hoshangabad, Darshan Singh Chaudhary, defeated his Congress rival Sanjay Sharma by about 4.23 lakh votes.

The BJP’s Ashish Dubey won by more than four lakh votes from Jabalpur.

BJP candidate Virendra Khatik also won by more than four lakh votes from the Tikamgarh Lok Sabha seat.

In terms of overall vote share, the BJP got about 59.55 per cent votes while the Congress had to settle for 32.5 per cent votes.

However, the BJP fell short of achieving its target of 68 per cent vote share in Madhya Pradesh.

In a heartwarming gesture, BJP candidate from Rajgarh, Rodmal Nagar, touched the feet of Congress candidate and veteran leader Digvijaya Singh when the two met during the counting process.

The two leaders also hugged each other and sat side by side.

Nagar defeated Singh by more than one lakh votes.