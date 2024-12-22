MP CM performs bhoomi pujan of IT park

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav performed the ‘bhoomi pujan’ of an IT Park worth Rs 46 crore at Ujjain and expressed strong hope that the city, which is world famous for its cultural and historical heritage, will now make its mark in the field of information technology too.

The CM also remotely launched the logo of the Global Investor Summit to be held in Bhopal in February 2025, and the official website of the Investor Summit, ‘investmp.in’, on the occasion.

Dr Yadav stated that Ujjain has had scholars of science, astronomy and mathematics since ancient times and the foundation of modern science was laid on this land.

Chief Minister Dr Yadav said that the construction of the IT Park in Ujjain will make way for direct employment to more than 500 local people, and indirect employment opportunities through supporting services like cafes, transport and accommodation to more than 1000 people. He asserted that this project would include Ujjain among the major IT destinations of the state, which will accelerate investment.

He said the youth are the future of the country and all they need is encouragement from the government. He said that opportunities in IT and technical jobs will open for local youth, and start-ups and small entrepreneurs will get a boost in the park.

The CM assured that the state government is fully committed to taking Ujjain to new heights of industrial and economic prosperity and the state government will try to provide every possible help and support to industrialists and investors.

The CM informed that the state government initiated Regional Industrial Conclaves in the state to ensure maximum employment for local people. He claimed that in the coming time, more than three lakh people would get employment opportunities.

The MP Industrial Development Corporation Limited will construct the IT Park, located on the Indore Road in front of the Government Engineering College at Ujjain.

According to state government officials, in Phase-1, the IT Park will be constructed in about 1.23 lakh square feet. In this, 1.2 lakh square feet of IT space will be created where about 30 IT industries will be able to start their work on a plug and play based model. International level green building design, high quality internet connectivity, state-of-the-art data centre and incubation centre will be built in the IT Park.

Its construction is expected to be completed in the next two years.