MP CM to meet investors in Delhi ahead of investors’ summit in Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav will invite investors from India and abroad to invest in Madhya Pradesh at the ‘Invest Madhya Pradesh Global Investors’ Summit-2025’ to be held in Bhopal on 24-25 February.

A curtain-raiser event will take place at the Taj Mahal Hotel in New Delhi on 12 February.

Advertisement

According to state government officials, the state chief minister will engage in one-on-one meetings and interactive roundtables with investors, highlighting key innovations at the upcoming Global Investors Summit.

Advertisement

Chief Minister Dr Yadav will meet investors to discuss investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh, highlighting the state’s industrial policies and the government’s commitment.

The curtain-raiser event will begin with a welcome address by Madhavkrishna Singhania, Chairman of CII Northern Region and Deputy Managing Director & CEO of JK Cement. A special curtain-raiser video on ‘Invest MP GIS-2025’ will follow, showcasing key highlights of the upcoming Global Investors Summit.

Two significant interactive roundtable sessions will be organized as part of the programme. The first roundtable will feature representatives from leading telecom companies, while the second will bring ambassadors from various countries together. These sessions will explore new opportunities for investment and partnerships.

MP Chief Secretary Anurag Jain and Principal Secretary for Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Raghavendra Kumar Singh will present insights into the state government’s industrial policies and investment prospects.