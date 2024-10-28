MP CM announces 4 pc DA hike

Providing a Diwali gift to the state government employees just a day before Dhanteras, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav on Monday announced that the Dearness Allowance (DA) has been increased by four per cent, from 46 per cent to 50 per cent, and will be applicable from January 1, 2024.

According to state government officials, the CM also announced that the arrears of 10 months of the hiked DA would be paid to the employees.

In March this year, the state government had approved payment of the hiked DA of 46 per cent to the employees. It was payable from July 1, 2023.

Now, the CM has decided to increase it further by four per cent, to 50 per cent.

The CM’s gesture towards the state employees has also come just before the foundation day of Madhya Pradesh on 1 November.