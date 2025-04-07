FIR against ‘fake UK cardiologist’ in MP

A man, accused of posing as an eminent Cardiologist of the United Kingdom, allegedly performed 15 heart procedures at a Missionary-run Hospital in the Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh, following which seven of the patients died. An FIR has been lodged against the absconding ‘fake UK doctor’ .

A lawyer of the city submitted a complaint against the allegedly fake doctor, and on that basis, a team of government doctors conducted a probe.

Consequently, the police registered an FIR after midnight on Sunday, against the ‘fake cardiologist’ on the official complaint lodged by Damoh district Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr M K Jain, who headed the government probe committee.

According to Damoh SP Shrutkirti Somvanshi, the FIR has been lodged, and further investigations, including recording statements of families which lost their kin and other aspects, are underway.

The FIR has been registered at the Damoh Kotwali against the accused, whose real name is said to be Narendra Vikramaditya Yadav, but he posed as a famous British interventional cardiologist Dr N John Camm.

Yadav has been booked under Sections 318(4), 338, 336(3), 340(2), and 3(5) of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav also responded to the incident on Monday, stating that the government would take strict action against all those found guilty in the matter.

“Our government will take strict action in the incident reported from Damoh,” the CM maintained.

The panel of government doctors had conducted the inquiry on the directions of the Damoh Collector, Sudhir Kochar.

As per sources, the probe revealed that the so-called Dr N John Camm performed the cardiac procedures, including angiography and angioplasty, at the ‘Mission Hospital’ in Damoh, allegedly without any registration with the MP Medical Council.

The accused is not working at the hospital anymore, and the police have launched a hunt to find him and question him in the matter.

Meanwhile, a team of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) was also scheduled to reach Damoh and meet the families of the deceased patients to record their statements in the matter.