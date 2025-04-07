MP Police arrest fake doctor from UP

The Madhya Pradesh Police on Monday arrested a man, whose real name is said to be Narendra Vikramaditya Yadav, but he posed as an eminent UK cardiologist Dr N John Camm, from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, said officials.

The accused man is charged with posing as the UK doctor and performing heart procedures, like angiography and angioplasty, in a Missionary-run hospital at Damoh in Madhya Pradesh, which allegedly led to the death of seven patients.

According to Damoh SP Shrutikirti Somvanshi, a team of the Damoh Police nabbed the accused from Prayagraj. The official said that the police were bringing the accused to Damoh for further interrogation.

The SP said the accused would be produced in the court when the police team arrives back with him to Damoh.