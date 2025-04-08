BJP leader booked in MP for possessing fake AYUSH degree

A BJP leader has been booked for allegedly using a fake AYUSH degree to get a job in a government hospital at Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

An FIR was registered in the case on the order of a court even though a complaint was filed against the accused many days ago.

Advertisement

According to the police, the accused, Shubham Awasthi (40), was working in Jabalpur’s Seth Govind Das government hospital, formerly known as the Victoria Hospital, on the basis of the fake degree.

Advertisement

Jabalpur Civil Lines Police Station Inspector Nehru Singh Khandate said the FIR has been registered against Awasthi on the charges of cheating by allegedly using a fake AYUSH degree to get a job in a government hospital. The Inspector said the FIR has been registered on the orders of a court.

The Inspector said Awasthi is not yet arrested.

MP BJP medical cell co-convener Ashwin Trivedi said the accused was the party’s district medical cell co-convener two years ago.

BJP Jabalpur City chief Ratnesh Sonkar said the party will definitely take strict action against Awasthi if the allegations against him are found to be correct.