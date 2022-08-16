Mother-daughter duo stabbed to death in suspected robbery case

The Welcome police station of North-East Delhi received a call in the early hours of Tuesday about the murder of a woman and her daughter. The caller claimed that someone killed his mother and grandmother in a suspected case of robbery.

Top officials, along with the local police personnel, rushed to the spot where they found two women lying dead in a pool of blood while the entire house appeared to be ransacked. Both the sons of one of the deceased, Sarthak Rai and Shashank Rai, were present at the spot.

The deceased were identified as Vimala Devi, 70, and her daughter Doli Rai, 45.

The dead bodies of the women bore multiple stab wounds. Crime and forensic teams collected all the necessary evidence. The bodies were later shifted to the mortuary for postmortem and a case under relevant sections has been registered and investigation initiated in the case.

Both the sons of Doli claimed that their mother and grandmother had been killed during a robbery. A police team is trying to find out missing valuables in the house.

The family has not suspected anyone. They said they were not involved in enmity with anyone. Hence, the police suspect theft or robbery to be the motive behind the murders.

As stated by the complainant, on August 13, Sarthak and Shashank were away on a tour to Rishikesh and Mussoorie. When they entered the house on their return on the early morning of Tuesday, they saw their mother and grandmother lying on the floor wrenched in a pool of blood.

“The main gate of his house is fitted with an electronic lock. I had the key with which I entered the house.” the complainant said, adding that when he entered the lock of the main gate was intact.

Police sources said that after preliminary investigation, no traces of forced entry have been found inside the house indicating that there was no forced entry.

Investigating teams are interrogating the acquaintances of the family including domestic help and hope to track down the culprits at the earliest.