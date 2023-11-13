More than 20 vehicles involved in a pile-up in Ludhiana, Punjab, several injured

As a result of a dense fog there was a pile-up of more than 20 vehicles, including buses, on the Ludhiana-Delhi national highway here on Monday.

While there was no death, several people were injured as per the reports.

No one was seriously hurt in the pile-up near Libra village, around 42 km from the Ludhiana. All those who were injured were discharged after being administered first-aid at local hospitals, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Khanna) Rajesh Sharma said.

The police authorities said that too much of fog was the reason behind the accident. Now the highway has been cleared for the smooth movement of the traffic. While more seriously damaged vehicles were towed away, others were driven by the owners.