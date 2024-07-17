Monsoon 2024: Heavy rains continue to lash Kerala

Heavy rains continued to lash Kerala on Wednesday, inundating low-lying areas, damaging houses, and triggering mudslides in high ranges. Rain-related accidents claimed six lives in the state till Wednesday.

During the last three days, 97 houses partially collapsed and one completely collapsed while there was extensive crop damage and 72 families had to be relocated to 13 relief camps.

In view of the unprecedented rains, the district collector announced a holiday for all educational institutions in the Wayanad district on Thursday. Educational institutions including tuition centres, Anganwadis, and professional colleges will have a holiday on Thursday.

In the wake of heavy rains, district collectors have declared a holiday on Wednesday in the Kozhikode, Wayanad, Palakkad, Idukki, and Alappuzha districts.

Fire and rescue services personnel had their hands full removing uprooted trees that fell on busy roads due to strong wind and rescuing people caught in rivers.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to extremely heavy rain in the state, especially in the northern districts, till July 22 The weather body on Wednesday issued a red alert in the Wayanad district. An orange alert has been issued in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod.

The Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Thrissur and Palakkad districts are on yellow alert.