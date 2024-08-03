Heavy rains lash Madhya Pradesh

More than 115 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours in Bhopal resulted in the city’s upper lake reaching its full tank level of 1666.80 feet and consequently several sluice gates of three dams in the city had to be opened together on a single day for the first time.

A 15-year-old boy, Sagar Meena, fell into an overflowing nullah and went missing on Friday evening at Chopra Kalan village in Sukhi Sewaniya area of rural Bhopal.

A 58-year-old man, Padam Singh Ahirwar, drowned in water after falling off a culvert in the Gunga area of the state capital.

As the city experienced more than 4.5 inch rain and the upper lake filled up to the brim, the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) and district administration authorities decided to open seven sluice gates of the Bhadbhada dam.

Similarly, four gates of the Kolar dam were also opened and simultaneously all the13 gates of the Kaliayasot dam were opened.

Heavy rain lashed almost the entire Madhya Pradesh too resulting in many rivers overflowing and loss of lives in some areas.

According to the police, a youth Akhilesh Sen (17) of Chitraon village in Umaria district was swept away in the Son river.

Another man was swept away in the Richhan river while trying to cross an overflowing bridge in the Raisen district.

Flood-like situations have also been reported from many parts of several districts of the state.