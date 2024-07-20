Depression triggers heavy rainfall in Odisha

Heavy rainfall is likely to lash most parts of the State till 25 July under the impact of depression over the Odisha coast near Chilika Lake, IMD bulletin released on Saturday said.

Depression system remained practically stationary till Saturday afternoon hours and lay centred at 8.30 AM on Saturday over the same region near latitude 19.6°N and longitude 85.4°E, about 40 km south-southwest of Puri (Odisha) and 70 km East-Northeast of Gopalpur (Odisha).

It is likely to move further northwestwards across Odisha & Chhattisgarh and weaken gradually into a well-marked low-pressure area during the next 12 hours, stated the midday weather bulletin of the Meteorological Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) here on Saturday.

Advertisement

IMD has sounded a yellow warning saying that major parts of the State will be impacted by heavy rain.

Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is very likely to prevail over northwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal and along and off North Andhra Pradesh, Odisha coasts on 20 July and would decrease gradually thereafter.

Rough to very rough sea condition is very likely to prevail over northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal and along & off Odisha coasts during 20 July and would improve gradually thereafter, IMD weather bulletin added.