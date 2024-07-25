4 killed as heavy rains pound Pune; NDRF conducts rescue operations

At least four people were killed as heavy rains inundated Pune on Thursday. What started as heavy downpour swiftly escalated into a nightmare for residents of the city and its outskirts as water levels rose above danger marks in many areas. .

Water was seen gushing into houses in several areas like Ekta Nagar and Vitthal Nagar. As water breached homes, the Pune fire department mobilized “inflatable rubber boats to rescue people” stranded in flooded residential areas.

In the heart of Pune city, the Mula-Mutha river surged ominously, with visuals showing the Bhide bridge close to be submerged as it flowed above the danger mark.

Authorities have deployed three teams of NDRF for the rescue operations. While two teams are stationed in Ekta Nagar and Singhgad Road, and one team is in Varje.

Pune District Collector Suhas Diwase issued a warning amidst the deluge, saying, “It is raining heavily in the hilly areas… We have declared holiday for all schools and colleges,” urging caution as the region braced for more rain.

He said one person died due to a landslide in Adharwadi village, while another was critically wounded. Three more people are said to be trapped in a landslide in Davse villae.

“Three people died due to electrocution,” he added.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar took stock of the situation in Pune district headquarters. He instructed the district authorities to provide all the necessary assistance to the affected people, especially in Khadakwasla and Pimpri Chinchwad areas which are worst affected after heavy rains. He also discussed relief measures with the district collector and the disaster management chief.

Meanwhile, IMD director Sunil Kamble issued alarming alerts, noting, “Monsoon is very active… Today, a yellow alert has been issued for Mumbai and an orange alert for Pune.”