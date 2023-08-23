A day after the raid at the residence of senior CPI-M leader and former state local self-government minister AC Moideen at Wadakkancheerry in Thrissur in connection with a money laundering, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has frozen the former minister’s two bank accounts.

The money laundering case against Moideen is related to Karuvannur co-operative bank fraud.

According to reports, these bank accounts have deposits worth Rs 31 lakh. Apart from Moideen’s bank account, the Central agency has given directions to freeze the bank accounts of Maharashtra native Anil Kumar and Kannur native Satheesan.

While Anil Kumar has been engaged in selling gold pledged in banks, Satheesan is in money lending business.

Sources said the ED will serve notice to Moideen asking him to appear for an interrogation shortly . Moideen has denied any misconduct over the financial affairs of the scam-hit Karuvannur Cooperative Bank.

Terming the ED’s raid carried out at his residence as “pre-planned,” Moideen said he would co-operate with any investigation.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted a raid at the residence of senior CPI- M leader and former local self-government minister AC Moideen at Wadakkancheerry in Thrissur as part of an investigation into alleged money laundering related to the Karuvannur Cooperative bank loan scam. The raid, which began at 7 am on Tuesday morning, continued till 5 am on Wednesday.

ED’s preliminary probe found that many “benami” loans were disbursed allegedly on the instructions of CPI-M district level leaders and committee members who governed the bank