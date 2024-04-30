EP Jayarajan met Javadekar to strike deal with BJP: Congress

The Opposition Congress in Kerala alleged that EP Jayarajan met BJP leader Javadekar to strike a deal with the BJP.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday said since Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was privy to the meeting, no action would be taken against the LDF convenor.

Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan said the CPI-M and Pinarayi Vijayan are scared of taking action against Jayarajan for meeting with the BJP leader as he knows the secrets of the Left party.

He said the CPI-M won’t dare take action against Jayarajan as he has bombs at the tip of his tongue that can shatter the CPI-M and the chief minister.

KPCC president K Sudhakaran said the CPI-M state secretariat provided full protection to the LDF convener because CM Vijayan is scared of Jayarajan. Sudhakaran said Vijayan is scared of taking action against EP Jayarajan as he fears the consequences of the move.

Those who said if Siva goes with a sinner, Siva too will become a sinner have now swallowed it, Sudhakaran said.

He alleged that today’s CPM is tomorrow’s BJP and that the two parties are making secret deals to avoid legal action against them. If the CPI-M took on Jayarajan, the whole palace of corruption would come out in the open, he added

Meanwhile, the constituent parties in the Left Democratic Front (LDF) are upset with the CPI-M’s decision to give a clean chit to Jayarajan who admitted to having met BJP’s national leader Prakash Javadekar in the presence of controversial middleman T G Nandakumar.

The assessment of the constituent parties, including the CPI, is that the Jayarajan issue has dented the image of the Left Front. The CPI has decided to raise the issue in the next Left Front meeting.

Kerala Congress M also expressed its displeasure over the CPI-M stance of protecting the LDF convenor. The constituent parties are of the view that Jayarajan has lost the right to continue as the LDF convenor after his admission that he had met BJP leader Prakash Javadekar.

In this connection, TG Nandakumar filed a complaint against BJP leader Sobha Surendran and KPCC president K Sudhakaran alleging a conspiracy in the allegations against LDF convener EP Jayarajan and him. He forwarded his complaint to the state police chief and Palarivattom police.