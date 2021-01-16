Shiromani Akali Dal (Taksali) president and former Member of Parliament, Ranjit Singh Brahmpura, on Friday the farmers’ agitation against new farm laws will only get bigger, if the Central government does not give up its stubborn attitude.

In a statement, Brahmpura said the call given by farmers for a tractor parade towards Delhi on 26 January will prove to be historic as it is the largest movement so far which is going on completely peacefully.

“Some people are deliberately accusing this movement of being anti-national which is very unfortunate and is a low-level politics that should be avoided, “he said.

The SAD Taksali leader said the farmers’ movement in India started from Punjab but now it’s a nationwide movement. Advising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Brahmpura said farm laws which are against the people as well as the farmers should be repealed with immediate effect.

Brahmpura said PM Modi’s stubborn attitude is responsible for this movement which is not only hurting the Indian industry but also the traders who are importing and exporting goods from India to various corners of the globe which is having a direct detrimental effect on the Indian economy.