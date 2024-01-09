Modi suggests enhancing air connectivity between India, Mozambique

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday suggested to Mozambique President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi that their two countries should work to enhance air connectivity to give a boost to business, culture and people to people relations as the two leaders discussed a range of issues, including defence and counter terrorism cooperation.

At a meeting in Gandhinagar, the two leaders considered ways to further bilateral ties, including in the areas of energy, health, trade & investment, agriculture, water security, mining and capacity building.

President Nyusi, who is in India to attend the tenth Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, thanked the PM for the inclusion of the African Union (AU) in the G-20. The two leaders also discussed issues related to cooperation in multilateral fora, including the UN, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Mr Modi expressed his strong commitment to support Mozambique’s development priorities. He fondly appreciated President Nyusi’s participation in the Voice of the Global South Summit in January and November 2023.

President Nyusi thanked India for the various development projects and capacity building programmes as also for its support in the area of maritime security.