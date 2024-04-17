Modi government has failed people of northeast on every front: Congress

The Congress on Wednesday said the Narendra Modi government has failed the people of the northeast on every front.

The statement of the Congress comes hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed public rallies in support of BJP candidates in Assam and Tripura.

In a post on X, Congress General Secretary in-charge of Communications Jairam Ramesh said, “The Modi sarkar has failed the people of the Northeast on every front.”

Attacking the Prime Minister, he said, “Violence in Manipur, chronic underutilisation of Northeast funds, forests under threat, Chinese incursions in Arunachal Pradesh and languishing Naga peace talks are missing from his campaign.”

On the Manipur issue, Ramesh, who is the Congress MP in Rajya Sabha said, “Since 3rd May, 2023, when large-scale violence broke out in Manipur, the Prime Minister has not visited the state even once. He has not even given an appointment to, or taken a call from, the Chief Ministers, MLAs, or any other political representatives of the state. In fact, he has barely even acknowledged the crisis, barring a three-minute speech that he delivered when forced to by the Opposition.”

He said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has visited Manipur twice to understand the situation and extend solidarity to the people of the state.

Referring to the Chinese issue, Ramesh said, “Under the gaze of the Modi Sarkar’s ‘lal aankh’, the Chinese government has violated Indian sovereignty repeatedly through its claims on Arunachal Pradesh.”

“After 10 years in power and 20 rounds of bilateral talks, the Modi government has been unable to do anything to stop China from occupying Indian territory, ‘renaming’ Indian towns, or denying the Indianness of people from Arunachal Pradesh,” he said.

Arunachal Pradesh shares a 1,080 km border with China.