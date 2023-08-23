Mizoram tragedy: Railway bridge collapse claims 17 lives

A railway bridge under construction in Mizoram, India’s northeastern state, collapsed, resulting in a tragic incident. Officials have confirmed the loss of at least 17 laborers who were engaged in the construction project. In addition, there are concerns about the fate of several others who are currently unaccounted for.

The unfortunate incident occurred near the Sairang area of Mizoram, situated approximately 21 kilometers from the state capital, Aizawl. This disaster unfolded around 11 am on Wednesday, and it transpired during the progress of the Bhairbi-Sairang New Line Mizoram Railway Project, according to the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR).

Sairang is a town located about 20 kilometers (12 miles) away from Aizawl, which serves as Mizoram’s capital and is positioned in the far eastern region of India, near the Myanmar border.

Currently, the Sairang branch of the Young Mizo Association is actively involved in rescue efforts. It has been reported that there were 40 construction workers present on the bridge at the time of the collapse.

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced financial assistance in response to this tragic event. He declared ₹10 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased and ₹2 lakh for individuals who sustained critical injuries.

The ill-fated bridge was in the process of being constructed over the Kurung River. It is positioned between the Bairabi and Sairang railway stations. The bridge’s pier stands at an impressive height of 104 meters. Once completed, the bridge would connect Sairang railway station, the last railhead before reaching Mizoram’s capital, Aizawl, to the national railway network.

Condolences pour in:

Pained by the bridge mishap in Mizoram. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. Rescue operations are underway and all possible assistance is being given to those affected. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the… — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 23, 2023

Expressing concern over the incident, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) conveyed its condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and wished for a swift recovery for the injured. They also assured that rescue operations are in progress and that all possible support is being provided to those affected.

Mizoram’s Chief Minister, Zoramthanga, also shared his grief on social media, describing the collapse as deeply saddening. He extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and offered well-wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured. He also expressed gratitude to the individuals who came forward in large numbers to assist with the ongoing rescue operations.