Tragic motorcycle accident claims life of promising actor Azad Sheikh

An actor died in a motorcycle accident yesterday . The incident occurred at Aarapach area of Sonarpur Police Station in South 24-Parganas.

According to police sources, the deceased’s name is Azad Sheikh. Azad, a 35-year-old Ankush Hazra’s assistant actor, had recently starred in the film Mirza. In that movie, Azad’s son also played a small role. Upon receiving news of the accident, the police went to the scene and recovered the body. The news was conveyed to the deceased’s family.

According to family sources, Azad was a resident of Jagdishpur in Sonarpur police station area. He had left home around 4am on Saturday to visit his uncle’s house. The family informed that for some reason, everyone in the family had planned to visit Azad’s uncle’s house two days later. But Azad left with the bike on Saturday. His father warned him, but Azad didn’t listen. Moments later, the family received news of the accident. Police and local sources reported that Azad’s bike collided with a loaded vehicle.

Eyewitnesses said the bike’s speed was such that it crashed into the front wheel of the vehicle, throwing Azad off the road. Azad was killed on the spot. According to family sources, Azad was involved in various activities. He was into business. Acting was his passion. Azad’s family consists of his parents and a ten-year-old son. His wife had passed away earlier. Azad’s son-in-law, Jiad Mallik, said, “Azad’s wife died when their son was born. Just before his birthday, he lost his father.” Azad had mentioned that he was teaching his son acting as well. Father and son acted in the movie Mirza. The news of Azad’s death has shocked the neighborhood. After initial investigation, the police believe that the accident occurred due to over speeding. The bike lost control and collided with a loaded vehicle. The cause of the accident is being investigated.