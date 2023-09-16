‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign is tribute to freedom fighters: Anurag Thakur

Union Minister for Information Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur, inaugurated the Amrit Kalash Yatra organized by Nehru Yuva Kendra, Mumbai under Meri Mati Mera Desh Abhiyan in Mumbai on Friday, said an official statement from Ministry of Information & Broadcasting on Friday.

Officials of Nehru Yuva Kendra, other dignitaries and volunteers of the National Service Scheme (NSS) were present on the occasion. Addressing the gathering, Thakur appealed to everyone to participate in commemorating 75 years of India’s freedom and honouring the courageous souls who martyred their lives to protect our Nation, added the statement.

On this occasion, Minister appealed to the youth to participate actively in this endeavour and contribute to the work of nation-building.

“This sacred soil collected from across India will shape the Amrit Vatika near the War Memorial in Delhi. This will be the most profound tribute we can offer to our valiant freedom fighters,” said Thakur. He appealed to the citizens to dedicate themselves to forging a prosperous India by 2047.

The “Meri Maati Mera Desh” campaign, a nationwide initiative, has witnessed overwhelming public participation during its first phase, paying tribute to the heroic individuals who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

On August 9, 2023, a nationwide campaign called “Meri Maati Mera Desh” was launched to honour the ‘Veers’ who gave their lives for the country. This campaign is the culmination of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav,’ which began on March 12, 2021, and has seen widespread public participation with over 2 lakh programmes organised across India (Jan Bhagidari), read the Ministry of Culture press release.

This campaign encompasses a series of programs, including the establishment of “Shilaphalakams” dedicated to freedom fighters and security forces, as well as initiatives like the “Panch Pran Pledge,” “Vasudha Vandan,” and “Veeron ka Vandan,” all of which honor the courageous sacrifices made by our Bravehearts, read the press release.

The first phase of the “Meri Maati Mera Desh” campaign has achieved astounding success with far-reaching impact and tremendous public engagement. To date, more than 2.33 lakh Shilaphalakams have been erected across 36 States and Union Territories.

Nearly 4 crore Panch Pran pledge selfies have been uploaded on the campaign’s website. Additionally, over 2 lakh Braveheart felicitation programs have been organized nationwide. Under the “Vasudha Vandan” theme, more than 2.36 crore indigenous saplings have been planted, and 2.63 lakh Amrit Vatikas have been created, read the press release.

Now, as the campaign enters its second phase, “Amrit Kalash Yatras” are scheduled across the country. This pan-India outreach campaign aims to reach every household in the nation, read the press release.

Soil and rice grains are being collected from over 6 lakh villages in rural areas and from wards in urban areas throughout India. In rural regions, these materials will be combined at the block level to create block-level kalash (pots).

After a ceremonial send-off from the state capitals, these kalash will journey to Delhi for the National Program. In urban areas, soil is being collected from wards and transported to larger urban local bodies for mixing and subsequent transport to Delhi through the state capitals, read the release.

By the end of October, it is expected that more than 8500 kalash will arrive in Delhi for the final program.

The soil collected from every corner of India will be placed in the Amrit Vatika and Amrit Memorial, creating a lasting legacy to commemorate the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The “Meri Maati Mera Desh” campaign continues to inspire the nation, fostering unity and gratitude for the sacrifices of our freedom fighters and security forces