After JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh gave a call to march towards the Rashtrapati Bhawan, a scuffle broke out between the pretesting students and Delhi Police on Thursday.

The police detained the protesting students and dragged them in buses near Ambedkar Bhawan in order to stop them from marching to the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

As per the reports, the detained students were taken to Cannaught Place Police Station.

A protester was injured during the clash.

Precautionary deployment of security personnel was done near North-South blocks with the view of the march. Special CP Law and Order RS Krishnia and two DCPs were also taking stock of the security measures at North and South Block.

The march came after the students gathered at Mandi House and then went to HRD Ministry office in protest against the January 5 attack on students inside the Periyar Hostel in the JNU campus.

After meeting the HRD ministry officials, JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh termed the meeting ‘unsatisfactory’ and gave the call for a march.

“We’re in no position to compromise with HRD ministry. It’s still thinking whether VC should be removed,” she said.

The JNUSU president and other students demanded the removal of JNU Vice Chancellor Jagadesh Kumar, following his inaction on the January 5 incident.

Former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar was also present at the protest and urged the students to march in protest against the attack.

However, the VC told that a five-member committee has been formed to probe the Sunday violence and recommend measures to ensure safety of students.

“We have formed a five-member panel which will work in association with our internal security committee. The panel will also look into lapses, if any and recommend measures to ensure safety of students on campus,” he said.