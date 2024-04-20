Three held for allegedly producing counterfeit airbags in Delhi

The Delhi Police busted two workshops involved in allegedly producing counterfeit airbags of top car and vehicle manufacturing brands, the police said on Saturday.

According to a senior police official, the special staff of the central district received information that a workshop producing airbags was discreetly being run in the huts on Mata Sundri Road in the national capital.

The information regarding the counterfeit airbags received on April 16 said they were manufactured at the T-huts at Mata Sundri road, DCP central said.

Considering the gravity of the matter that posed a significant risk to public safety, a raid was conducted and 921 counterfeit airbags were recovered along with raw materials, the police said.

The total cost of the seized equipment of different top car brands is around Rs one crore eighty-four lakh.

“Airbags with tags of top automobile manufacturers have been recovered and three persons were apprehended,” the police official said, adding neither of the apprehended persons showed any authorisation for manufacturing those airbags.

The accused were identified as Faizan, Faraz, and Furkan, all residents of central Delhi.

Prima facie it seems the three accused have been in this business for the last 3- 4 years and would supply the same to workshops across the country, the police added.

With the matter having public safety implications, a case under appropriate sections has been registered and a further probe has been initiated, a police official added.

It is also said that the police would contact the automobile manufacturers for further verification of the seized materials and airbags.