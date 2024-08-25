Mayawati slams SP- Cong over reservation, says no truck with them in future

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Sunday alleged that the SP and Congress were ‘anti-reservation’ and ruled out any kind of alliance with these parties in future.

In her statement released on the social site on Sunday, she targeted SP and the Congress.

Yesterday only, Mayawati had thanked Akhilesh Yadav for supporting her against a statement by a BJP MLA.

Advertisement

Regarding the caste census, Mayawati questioned the Congress as to why they did not conduct the caste census when they were in power.

She said the Congress, which organised the Constitution Samman Ceremony in Prayagraj yesterday, did not honour Baba Saheb Dr B R Ambedkar.

“The followers of Bhimrao Ambedkar will never forgive the fact that Baba Saheb, the chief architect of the Constitution, was not honoured with the title of Bharat Ratna even during his lifetime and after his death,” the BSP chief said.

She said,”On the death of Kanshi Ram ji, who gave impetus to Baba Saheb’s movement, the same Congress, while in power at the Centre, did not declare even a day of national mourning in his honor and the SP government also did not declare state mourning”.

“Be aware of their double thinking, behavior and character,” she warned the people.

Mayawati questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi that,” Why did the Congress not conduct National Caste Census in its government before the BJP came to power at the Centre? Those who are now talking about it, please answer? Whereas the BSP has always been in favour of it, because its existence is very important in the interest of the weaker sections.”

She further questioned ,”Silence of Congress, SP and BJP against the ongoing conspiracy to end the reservation” given to Scheduled Castes and Tribes under the Constitution through classification and creamy layer, and asked was this their ‘Dalit love’.