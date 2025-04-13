Akash Anand apologizes, seeks re-entry into BSP after expulsion

Expelled Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) National Coordinator and nephew of party chief Mayawati, Akash Anand, has issued a public apology and requested the party leadership to forgive his past mistakes and allow him to rejoin the BSP.

In a series of social media posts on Sunday, Akash Anand stated, “I consider Mayawati ji my only political guru and ideal. Today, I take a pledge that in the interest of the Bahujan Samaj Party, I will not allow my relatives or others, especially my in-laws, to become a hindrance in any way.”

Advertisement

“I also apologize for my recent social media posts, due to which the party president expelled me. Going forward, I will ensure that I do not consult any relatives or advisors while making political decisions,” he added.

Advertisement

Anand further said, “I will follow the guidelines given by the party president and, within the party, I will respect senior leaders and learn from their experiences.”

He concluded by saying, “I appeal to the party president to forgive me for all my mistakes and give me another opportunity to serve the party. I will always be grateful to her. I also assure that I will never again commit any action that could hurt the dignity or self-respect of the party or its president.”

On March 3, Mayawati had removed Akash Anand from the position of national coordinator and subsequently expelled him from the BSP.

Mayawati had stated that Akash was influenced by his father-in-law and expelled former BSP MP, Ashok Siddharth.

Following his expulsion, Akash Anand claimed innocence and maintained that he had done nothing to harm the party. He reiterated that Mayawati was his political mentor and ideal.