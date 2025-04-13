Mayawati forgives nephew Akash Anand, but bars his father-in-law from BSP

BSP supremo Mayawati has decided to forgive her nephew Akash Anand but has firmly ruled out any possibility of allowing his father-in-law, Ashok Siddharth, to rejoin the party.

In a series of tweets on Sunday night, Mayawati said, “The mistakes of Akash’s father-in-law, Ashok Siddharth, are unforgivable. He has left no stone unturned in damaging Akash’s political career and has been involved in anti-party activities such as promoting factionalism. Therefore, there is no question of forgiving Ashok Siddharth or allowing him entry into the party.”

She added, “However, I have decided to give Akash Anand another chance after he appealed through social media, assuring that he will show full respect to senior leaders and dedicate his life to the BSP and its movement. These words were his own—not those of his father-in-law.”

Mayawati further clarified, “I am healthy, and as long as I remain so, like Kanshi Ram ji, I will continue to work with full dedication and dignity for the party and the movement. In such a situation, there is no question of appointing a successor. I stand firm in my decision, for as long as I live.”

She also mentioned that following his expulsion from the party, Akash had been consistently reaching out to people, apologizing for his mistakes, and promising not to repeat them. “Today, he has pledged not to act under the influence of his father-in-law and has acknowledged his past errors,” she said.

Earlier, Akash Anand had publicly apologized and announced that he had severed ties with his in-laws in the interest of the party.

