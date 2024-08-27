Mayawati re-elected BSP President

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) unanimously re-elected Mayawati as the party’s President for next 5 years here on Tuesday.

The election process was held in a special meeting of the BSP Central Executive Committee (CEC) and senior office bearers of all India level and state party units as also representatives selected from all over the country.

Party’s National Secretary General and ex-MP Satish Chandra Misra, after completing all the formalities, announced unanimous election of Mayawati.

At the same time, Akash Anand, nephew of BSP President and her political heir, has now been made in-charge of four states.

Mayawati, 68, is the president of BSP since September 18, 2003. She is also four time Chief minister of UP.