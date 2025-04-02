Waqf Amendment Bill not ‘anti-Muslim’: Key BJP allies in NDA govt

The BJP’s key allies in the NDA government such as the Janata Dal (United), Telugu Desam Party (TDP), and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena strongly backed the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024 in the Lok Sabha, saying the legislation is not ”anti-Muslim”.

Participating in the debate on the Bill in the House, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Panchayati Raj and JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh supported the legislation asserting that the Bill is aimed at bringing transparency and ensuring the welfare of all sections of the Muslim community.

The JD-U leader said attempts have been made since the beginning of the discussion to create an atmosphere that the Bill is “anti-Muslim” but it is not against the community. “The Waqf Amendment Bill is being discussed. Since the beginning of the discussion, attempts have been made to create an atmosphere as if the Bill is anti-Muslim…But the Bill is not anti-Muslim at all.”

“Waqf is a sort of trust which is formed to work in the interest of Muslims. This is not a religious organisation… The trust has the right to do justice to all sections of Muslims, but that is not happening… Today, a narrative is being made. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being criticised, if you do like him, then do not look at him. But appreciate his good work,” he said.

The JD-U leader further said that the Opposition parties have no basis to oppose the Bill but a narrative is sought to be created for political benefit.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha during the debate on the Bill, TDP MP Krishna Prasad Tenneti supported the legislation. “The TDP’s role in shaping this Bill shows our commitment to Muslim and minority welfare. Ensuring the welfare of minorities has always been the top priority since the formation of our party, ” the TDP MP said.

He said the Bill would ensure better management of Waqf properties and ensure that the income is used properly for the welfare of Muslim community.

Participating in the debate, Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, while supporting the legislation, said, “On behalf of Shiv Sena and my leader Eknath Shinde, I completely support this Bill.”

He said this is a historic and important day. “First, Article 370, then Triple Talaq and CAA, and now, this Bill has been brought to this House for the welfare of the poor,” the Shiv Sena MP said.

“I was pained upon hearing his (UBT’s Arvind Sawant) speech. It was very shocking. I would like to ask the UBT a question, they should ask their conscience whether they would have spoken the same had Balasaheb (Thackeray) been alive today. It is clear today whose ideology UBT is adopting today and opposing this Bill. They had a golden opportunity to rectify their mistakes, rewrite their history and keep their ideology alive…But UBT bulldozed their ideology beforehand…Had Balasaheb been here today and read UBT’s dissent note, he would have been painted,” he said.