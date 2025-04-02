Shah defends Waqf (Amendment) Bill, accuses Oppn of misinformation

Strongly defending the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, Union Home Minister Amit Shah rejected the Opposition’s charge that the government wants to interfere in the religious affairs of Muslims through the legislation and said its provisions are aimed at better management of the Waqf properties.

Intervening in the debate on the Bill in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, the home minister said the legislation would not be implemented with retrospective effect. He accused the Opposition of trying to mislead the people and create fear among members of the Muslim community.

Extending his support to the Bill, Shah said there are misconceptions among several members, either genuinely or politically over the Bill.

In an apparent attack on the Opposition for opposing the Bill, the minister said attempts are being made to spread misinformation across the country through this House.

Shah categorically said there is no provision for the appointment of non-Muslims in the processes related to the religion in the Bill.

Informing the House that in 1995, the Waqf Act and Board came into effect, he said all the logic about non-Muslims inclusion are about interference in the Waqf.

Stating that no non-Muslim would come into the Waqf, Shah said there is no such provision to include any non-Muslim among those who manage the religious institutions.

Pointing out that there is a big misconception that the Bill will interfere with the religious conduct of Muslims and the property donated by them, he said this is being done to instill fear among minorities for their “vote bank”.

Giving more clarity about the Bill, Shah said, “Where will non-Muslim members be included? In the Council and the Waqf Board. What will they do ? They won’t run any religious activity.”

The Minister further said that they would only look after the administration of property donated by someone under the Waqf Law.

He said a person can donate only the property that belongs to him, not the property that belongs to the government or any other individual.

The Minister also informed the House that changes have been made only in provisions related to Council and Board in the 1995 Act, which deal with the administrative tasks.