Mayawati opposes any change in constitution for reservation

Bahujan Samaj Party ( BSP) chief Mayawati announced on Monday that her party won’t allow Congress or the BJP to change the Constitution for Reservation at any cost

In a couple of posts on social media, Ms Mayawati wrote, “The Congress or BJP and any other party will not be allowed by BSP to change the Constitution of the country at any cost for their political interests, especially reservation. If required BSP will launch a mass movement against such act”.

Advertisement

She said, “Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar had full knowledge of Manusmriti while his followers and the National President of BSP also have full knowledge of this. BSP has been established here to raise the voice against the system for the wellbeing of the victims.”

Advertisement

Commenting on the eighth anniversary of the Yogi Adityanath government in UP, the BSP president said, “The eight-year regime of the BJP government has not fulfilled the expectation of the people. In the case of law and order, the situation was very bad, due to which the public is very sad. The government must pay attention to this.”