Mayawati opposes change in reservation system, calls for its inclusion in Ninth Schedule

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Sunday opposed any change in the present reservation system and demanded that it be included in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution.

She also appealed to the SC/ST community to remain united to prevent others from taking advantage.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Mayawati questioned the Supreme Court’s decision to divide the Scheduled Castes into sub-castes. She said that her party does not agree with this decision and warned that creating a new reservation list will lead to many problems.

Advertisement

The BSP chief said that hearing a 20-year-old case from Punjab at this moment is not appropriate. She also noted that dividing Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes into sub-castes would not be a correct move.

Mayawati said that the Supreme Court’s decision appears to be a plan to end reservation. She also questioned the criteria for the creamy layer.

She bluntly said that there should be no attempts to change the reservation system in the future and also called for its inclusion in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution. Cautioning the Scheduled Castes, Mayawati emphasised the need for unity in this emergency situation. She warned that if they remain divided, their opponents will exploit the situation.