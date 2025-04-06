PM Modi inaugurates India’s first vertical lift sea bridge in Tamil Nadu

On the occasion of Ram Navami, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India’s first vertical lift sea bridge, the New Pamban Bridge in Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu, on Sunday. The bridge, built at a cost of Rs 550 crore, connects Rameswaram Island to the mainland, enhancing connectivity and boosting regional development.

The 2.07-kilometre-long New Pamban Bridge, spanning the Palk Strait in Tamil Nadu, stands as a testament to India’s engineering prowess and visionary infrastructure development.

The bridge has one vertical lift spanning 72.5 metres with two tracks. The approach has 88 spans of 18.3-metre steel plate girders fabricated for a single line.

Earlier, Mr Modi posted on X,”On the way back from Sri Lanka a short while ago, was blessed to have a Darshan of the Ram Setu. And, as a divine coincidence, it happened at the same time as the Surya Tilak was taking place in Ayodhya. Blessed to have the Darshan of both. Prabhu Shri Ram is a uniting force for all of us. May His blessings always remain upon us.”

While the new Pamban Bridge is India’s first vertical lift sea bridge, it shares similarities with other globally recognised bridges known for their technological advancements and unique designs.

The Railway ministry said that these include the Golden Gate Bridge in the United States, Tower Bridge in London, and the Oresund Bridge in Denmark-Sweden.

The Prime Minister also flagged off the Rameswaram-Tambaram (Chennai) express train from the new bridge.

PM Modi will visit the Ramanathaswamy temple and later laid the foundation stone for infrastructure projects in Tamil Nadu worth over Rs 8,300 crore, including four-laning of key highway sections. According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, these projects will improve connectivity to pilgrimage sites, boost local industry, and reduce travel times.

The new Pamban Bridge replaces the original cantilever bridge constructed by the British in 1914. For over 108 years, the old Pamban Bridge served as a crucial link for pilgrims, tourists, and freight transport in a region often battered by cyclones and corrosive marine weather.

The New Pamban Bridge was constructed by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Railways. RVNL has ensured the bridge met higher speed, load, and maritime requirements. This new bridge enhances connectivity while showcasing India’s infrastructure capabilities in safety, durability, and innovation.

The ministry said the bridge has been constructed with stainless steel reinforcement, high-grade protective paint, and fully welded joints. A special polysiloxane coating protects it from corrosion, ensuring longevity in the harsh marine environment.

The construction of a state-of-the-art sea bridge will be able to accommodate growing traffic volumes, ensure durability and facilitate smoother maritime navigation.