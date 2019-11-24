The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) expelled its MLAs for indiscipline and anti-party activities on Saturday.

These expelled MLAs include five-time MLA Ram Prasad and three other former MLAs from Basti – Rajendra Chaudhary, Doodh Ram and Jitendra Kumar.

BSP district president Sanjay Dhusia said that the leaders had been involved in anti-party activities for the past several months. They were also warned several times by the party.

As per the sources, the expelled leaders might join Samajwadi Party (SP).

Meanwhile, Ram Prasad Chaudhary, a former MLA and MP said that he had not yet made up his mind about it.

“I do not know why the party president Mayawati is upset with me. I resigned from the party on Saturday but soon after, I was served with an expulsion notice. I will continue in politics but have not decided yet which party to join,” he said.

Recently, the former BSP MLC KK Gautam also joined BSP.