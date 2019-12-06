Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth, on a private visit to India days after his re-election, on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

Jugnauth, on Thursday paid obeisance at the ancient Mata Baglamukhi temple in Himachal Pradesh along with his wife Kobita Ramdanee. He won a hard fought re-election last month.

PM of Mauritius and his wife also visited Gurdwara Sri Bangla Sahib in Delhi.

The Island country of population of 1.3 million people elected Jugnauth again as its Prime Minister on November 7.

Jugnath is a member of Mauritius’ Militiant Socialist Movement (MSM) party which was in power in the last five years.

His centre-right Alliance Morisien coalition got 3 more seats this time with parliamentary majority expanded to 42 seats in the 70-seat unicameral assembly.

MSM secured 35 of the 62 seats, while its rivals Labour Party and Mauritian Militant Movement (MMM) bagged 15 and 10 seats respectively.

Prime Minister Modi had last month congratulated Jugnauth on his electoral victory.

“Congratulations @PKJugnauth on your electoral victory. We have worked closely together to strengthen fraternal relations and development partnership between India and Mauritius. I look forward to speaking with you soon and to continuing our engagement,” Modi tweeted.

Congratulations @PKJugnauth on your electoral victory. We have worked closely together to strengthen fraternal relations and development partnership between India and Mauritius. I look forward to speaking with you soon and to continuing our engagement. @MauritiusPM pic.twitter.com/0bpW3hWKnF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 9, 2019

India is Mauritius’ largest trading partner and has been the largest exporter of goods and services to the Indian Ocean island nation since 2007.