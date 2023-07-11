The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday wrote to Punjab Governor and Administrator, Union Territory (UT) Chandigarh, Banwari Lal Purohit for the allotment of institutional land to the AAP’s Punjab unit in Chandigarh.

In a letter to the governor and UT administrator, AAP’s Punjab president and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the AAP is a registered political party which became a national party in April this year.

He said the party has its huge majority government in Punjab and all seven Rajya Sabha members from the state belong to the AAP. In the Municipal Corporation Chandigarh too out of 35, AAP has 14 councillors, Mann said adding AAP is a significant and the most popular party in Punjab and Chandigarh.

“But, even after writing and asking for institutional land for the party office in meetings and interactions on multiple occasions, there is no response from the Chandigarh Administration. Shiromani Akali Dal, a regional party, has three acres of land in Sector 28 (Chandigarh), Congress is allotted more than one acre of land in Sector 15 and BJP has two plots in sector 33 and 37. So this inaction and deafening silence in the matter of the Aam Aadmi Party office only means that UT Administration is playing favouritism and has ulterior motives,” the CM said.

In this letter, Mann again requested the Governor to allot a suitable plot for the construction of the AAP office in Chandigarh. He urged the Governor to take necessary measures and action at the earliest.