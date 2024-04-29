Congress releases list of four candidates for Punjab

The Congress on Monday released a new list of four candidates for Lok Sabha elections in Punjab.

According to a communique issued by Congress General Secretary in-charge of Organisation KC Venugopal, the Congress has fielded its Punjab president Amrinder Singh Brar from Ludhiana parliamentary seat.

Former Deputy chief minister of Punjab Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa would contest from Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat as the party’s nominee.

As per the list, the Congress has fielded Kulbir Singh Zira from Khadoor Sahib parliamentary constituency and Vijay Inder Singla from Anandpur Sahib seat.

The Congress’ Central Election Committee (CEC) has finalised the name of four candidates, said Venugopal.

Meanwhile, Randhawa in a post on X said, “I express my profound gratitude to the entire Congress leadership for bestowing upon me the honour and responsibility of serving the people by nominating me as the candidate for the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha constituency.”

“I pledge to the residents of the constituency that their welfare will be my utmost priority and that I will leave no stone unturned to fulfill the duties entrusted to me,” he added.

The AAP and Congress announced seat-sharing in several states for the Lok Sabha elections. However, both the parties are contesting the elections solo in Punjab.

Currently, the AAP is in power in Punjab.

Voting in 13 parliamentary seats in Punjab is scheduled to be held on 1st June.