Gurgaon Open: Rajiv Kumar Jatiwal emerges halfway leader after second round of 67

Chandigarh’s Rajiv Kumar Jatiwal followed up his first round of 66 with another top-notch effort of five-under 67 in round two to emerge as halfway leader at 11-under 133 at the INR 1 crore Gurgaon Open 2024 at the Classic Golf & Country Club.

Bengaluru golfer M Dharma’s 69 placed him second at nine-under 135.

On a day the wind played havoc by constantly switching directions, Gurugram-based Sunhit Bishnoi produced the joint lowest round of 66 to move into third place at eight-under 136.

Advertisement

Arjun Prasad of Delhi also shot a 66 to be placed a further stroke behind in tied fourth at seven-under 137 along with Tapy Ghai (68) of Gurugram.

The halfway cut went at even-par 144. Fifty-six professionals made the cut.

Rajiv Kumar Jatiwal (66-67), overnight tied third and three off the lead, produced some great approach shots to set up short birdie conversions on three of the first four holes. With the switching winds creating problems in club selection for most of the field including the 48-year-old Rajiv, bogeys followed for him on the sixth and eighth.

Jatiwal, winner of one professional title in his rookie season on the Indian circuit back in 1998, then rallied with another splendid approach shot from 215 yards on the par-5 ninth that led to a tap-in for eagle. Rajiv birdied the next hole before going through another slump with bogeys on the 11th and 12th. Jatiwal had a final flourish in store as he struck his irons and wedges to perfection to pick up three more birdies on the 14th, 15th and 16th.

Rajiv, who has been struggling this season with just one cut made from five previous appearances, said, “While I putted really well in round one, today it was all about my approach shots. The eagle on the ninth was the highlight for me today. Importantly, I made good comebacks twice after suffering bogeys.

“I’ll look to play my natural game from here on and repeat what I’ve been doing so far. Keeping my focus going will also be important. My game has been quite inconsistent so far this season as I’ve missed cuts by one or two shots. I’m now looking at this week as a good opportunity to turn things around.”

M Dharma (66-69) moved up one spot from his overnight tied third as a result of his 69 that featured four birdies and a bogey. Dharma’s round included some exceptional bunker shots and chips and saw him land it within two feet of the pin on three occasions.

Sunhit Bishnoi shot 66 to rise 21 spots to third place while Arjun Prasad also posted the same number to climb 36 places to tied for fourth.