Mann accuses Amarinder of allotting Waqf land to Ansari sons

Continuing his tirade against former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, on Tuesday, alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader had allotted prime land of Waqf Board to sons of dreaded gangster Mukhtar Ansari in Ropar (Rupnagar) district.

Speaking to reporters, Mann said Amarinder is repeatedly claiming that he didn’t know Ansari but it is surprising that besides ensuring a cozy stay to gangster in a Punjab jail, the former CM helped him secure prime land in Ropar.

He dared Captain to explain how Ansari’s sons, Abaas and Umar, managed to get prime Waqf land in Ropar without the connivance of Amarinder. Mann said if Amarinder wants, he will furnish more proof in the coming days of the former CM hobnobbing of with Ansari.

The further CM said that before feigning ignorance over the issue of dreaded gangster Mukhtar Ansari, the BJP leader must inquire about him from his son Raninder Singh.

He alleged that Raninder had met Ansari time and again but it is surprising that Amarinder is speaking lies on the issue to mislead the people.

Mann said Ansari was brought from Uttar Pradesh in Punjab for VVIP treatment in jail for about two years under which even his wife was allowed to stay with the gangster in a bungalow in the backside of the jail in Ropar.

He said when the UP Police approached the Supreme Court for the custody of the gangster the Punjab government hired advocates on exorbitant rates to shield him and denied custody to the UP police on health grounds 25 times during the period.

The CM said recovery of this Rs 55 lakh will surely be done from Amarinder and former deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa.

On Amarinder’s claim that he had been CM of state for 9.5 years, Mann reminded him that the total distance which was covered by former CM in this period has been covered by him merely in 1.5 years as CM.

The CM said Amarinder and he were Members of Parliament (MP) together in Lok Sabha and it is on record that the former’s attendance was merely six per cent which was lowest in India as compared to his which was 90 per cent.

Mann said Amarinder was an epicurean monarch who always remained away from people without bothering about duty bestowed to him by people. He said Amarinder failed to perform his duty as Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA), MP and even as the Chief Minister.

He said when elected as MP Captain never attended Parliament, as MLA he never came to Assembly and as CM he never went to Secretariat adding that this shows how incompetent and inaccessible leader he was.